Pika 2.5 is the current flagship video generation model from Pika Labs, the Palo Alto startup that Stanford AI PhD dropouts Demi Guo and Chenlin Meng founded in April 2023. It's the engine behind every tool in the Pika web app and iOS app - text-to-video, image-to-video, and the platform's signature creative-manipulation suite. Unlike Kling 3.0 or Veo 3.1, Pika 2.5 doesn't chase Artificial Analysis Elo rankings. It has never appeared on that leaderboard. Its pitch is different: fast, cheap, effects-heavy video for social content, plus a newer bet on real-time video for AI agents that none of the cinematic-quality players are building.

TL;DR Best at creative-effects video (Pikaffects, Pikascenes, Pikaswaps) for social content - not cinematic realism

1080p max resolution, 10-15 second native clips (25 seconds via Pikaframes); free tier gives 80 credits/month

Never ranked on the Artificial Analysis Video Arena, where Kling 3.0 and Runway Gen-4.5 compete directly

Overview

Pika launched from Discord in mid-2023, moved to a web platform that November, and has shipped a new major version roughly every six to twelve months since: Pika 1.0 (inpainting/outpainting), Pika 1.5 (Pikaffects), Pika 2.0 (Scene Ingredients, December 2024), Pika 2.2 (longer clips, sharper resolution), and now Pika 2.5, which began rolling out to the consumer app in late January 2026. Pika Labs didn't run a press cycle for 2.5 the way it did for 2.0 - the update surfaced first in App Store release notes rather than a dedicated announcement, which is itself a signal of where the company's attention has shifted.

That shift is toward two things: a wide creative-effects toolkit that competitors haven't matched, and a completely separate real-time product line for agent-facing video. Pika 2.5 sharpens texture detail, adds camera direction as a first-class prompt input, and extends native scene length, but it still tops out at 1080p with no native audio generation baked into the core model - a spec sheet that reads as modest next to Kling's native 4K/60fps or Veo's 4K with joint audio-video diffusion. Where Pika actually competes is the Pikaffects/Pikascenes/Pikaframes toolkit, a nine-tool creative suite that no other major video model bundles into one subscription, and PikaStream, a separate real-time 480p engine built for live video conversations with AI agents rather than for producing finished clips.

Key Specifications

Specification Details Provider Pika Labs Model Family Pika Parameters Not disclosed Max Resolution 1080p (480p on Free tier) Max Clip Length 10-15 sec native; 25 sec via Pikaframes chaining Aspect Ratios 16:9, 9:16, 1:1, 4:5, 5:4, 3:2, 2:3 (seven total) Native Audio No (Pikaformance adds audio-driven lip-sync separately) Input Types Text-to-video, image-to-video, video remix, Pikascenes (multi-reference) API Availability No first-party API; fal.ai hosts the older Pika 2.2 Release Date Rolled out from late January 2026 License Proprietary

Benchmark Performance

There's no getting around the honest answer here: Pika models have never placed on the Artificial Analysis Video Arena, the closest thing video generation has to a standardized blind-preference benchmark. Checking that leaderboard today (July 20, 2026), the top ten is Gemini Omni Flash, Dreamina Seedance 2.0, Wan2.7, HappyHorse-1.1 and 1.0, Kling 3.0 1080p Pro (Elo 1,111), SkyReels V4, Wan 2.7, Kling 3.0 720p, and Kling 3.0 Omni - no Pika entry, and for that matter no Runway Gen-4.5 or Veo 3.1 either, both of which have dropped out of the current top ten since their own launch-week peaks. Pika Labs doesn't submit to VBench or MovieGenBench in any published form we could find, so the standard quantitative comparisons that apply to Kling 3.0, Veo 3.1, and Runway Gen-4.5 simply don't exist for Pika. Rather than invent a number, here's the honest spec-level comparison:

Metric Pika 2.5 Kling 3.0 Pro Runway Gen-4.5 Veo 3.1 Artificial Analysis Elo Not ranked (never submitted) 1,111 (current, July 2026) Not in current top 10 Not in current top 10 Max native resolution 1080p Native 4K/60fps 4K (export) 4K Max native clip length 10-15 sec 15 sec 16 sec 8 sec (extendable via Flow) Native audio No Yes (multilingual, +50% cost) No Yes (48kHz stereo) Typical generation time 60-90 sec at 1080p (third-party reported, not Pika-published) Not disclosed Not disclosed Not disclosed Cheapest paid entry $8-10/mo (700 credits) $6.99/mo (660 credits) $12/mo (625 credits) Free tier via Google account

Qualitative reviews that do put Pika head-to-head with Kling, Runway, and Luma consistently land in the same place: Runway wins on physics realism and camera control, Kling wins on resolution and multi-shot storyboarding, Luma wins on natural motion grading, and Pika wins on price, free-tier usability, and creative-effect breadth. None of that's Pika Labs marketing copy - it's the consensus across the third-party comparison pieces that actually run all four side by side. See our full video generation benchmarks leaderboard for how the ranked models stack up against each other.

Hero image source: pexels.com

Key Capabilities

The Pikaffects and Pikascenes toolkit

Pikaffects is a library of 27+ one-click transformations - inflate, melt, explode, squish, crush, "cake-ify" - built for scroll-stopping social clips rather than narrative video. Pikascenes goes further: upload your own people, objects, or props as "Scene Ingredients" and Pika composites them into a coherent generated scene with consistent style and motion, a workflow similar in spirit to Veo's Ingredients to Video but shipped over a year earlier. Pikaframes rounds out the toolkit as a keyframe tool - upload up to five images, and Pika creates the transitions and loops between them, plus scene extension that chains clips toward the 25-second ceiling. Pikadditions (insert new elements), Pikaswaps (replace objects in existing footage), and Pikatwists (stylistic transformations) cover the remaining edit types most competitors require a separate compositing pass to achieve.

Pikaformance and audio

Pikaformance adds audio-driven lip-sync to a created or uploaded clip - closer to an avatar tool like HeyGen than to Veo's joint audio-video diffusion. It's billed separately at roughly 3 credits per second of synchronized output, on top of the base generation cost. This is the clearest gap against Kling and Veo: neither Pikaffects nor the base Pika 2.5 model produces native audio, so anything beyond lip-sync still needs an external audio pipeline.

PikaStream and the agent pivot

The more surprising 2026 development isn't a video-quality upgrade at all. PikaStream 1.0, detailed on Pika's experimental blog, is a real-time visual engine built around a 9B-parameter diffusion transformer and a custom "FlashVAE" decoder that renders at 441 FPS on a single H100 GPU, producing 24 FPS, 480p video with roughly 1.5 seconds of end-to-end latency from speech to video. The use case is a live, face-to-face video conversation with an AI agent - Pika's marketing calls it inviting your "AI Self" into a Google Meet call. Layered on top is an MCP integration that lets external agents drive Pika's creative tools programmatically, and a token-based monetization system where creators earn payouts when others interact with an agent persona they built. None of Kling, Runway, or Veo have shipped an equivalent real-time agent-video product; it's the one area where Pika Labs is running ahead rather than catching up.

Pricing and Availability

Pika runs a four-tier subscription model with no per-second API pricing on the first-party product:

Plan Monthly Price Credits/Month Resolution Commercial Use Free $0 80 480p, watermarked Yes Standard $8/mo billed yearly (~$10/mo monthly) 700 Up to 1080p, no watermark Yes Pro $28/mo billed yearly (~$35/mo monthly) 2,300 Up to 1080p, faster generation Yes Fancy $76/mo billed yearly (~$95/mo monthly) 6,000 Up to 1080p, fastest generation Yes

Annual billing carries roughly a 20% discount over paying month to month - the numbers above reflect Pika's own pricing page, verified July 2026. Every paid tier, including Standard at $8/month, permits commercial use and removes the watermark, which is more permissive than Kling's Standard tier (commercial use requires Pro and above) though less generous on daily free volume than Kling's 66 credits/day. Credit costs vary sharply by feature: a standard 720p/5-second clip runs about 20 credits, a 1080p/10-second clip about 80 credits, Pikascenes at 1080p runs about 65 credits, and Pikatwists 60-80 credits per transformation. Our AI video generation pricing comparison breaks down how that stacks up against Runway, Kling, Veo, and six other vendors on a normalized per-second basis.

There's no first-party pay-as-you-go API for Pika 2.5. Developers who want programmatic access are routed to fal.ai, which hosts the older Pika 2.2 model (not 2.5) at $0.04/second for 720p and $0.09/second for 1080p - a five-second 1080p clip runs $0.45. That's a real gap against Kling and Runway, both of which expose their current flagship model through a documented API; Pika's API customers are one full version behind the consumer app.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Strengths

Deepest creative-effects toolkit in the category - Pikaffects, Pikascenes, Pikaframes, Pikaswaps, Pikadditions, and Pikatwists cover edit types competitors handle in a separate app

Commercial use and watermark removal on every paid tier starting at $8/month, cheaper than Kling's commercial-use threshold

Free tier (80 credits/month, 480p) is truly usable for evaluation without a card on file

PikaStream is a real, technically detailed real-time agent-video product with no direct equivalent from Kling, Runway, or Veo

Seven supported aspect ratios cover social formats (9:16, 1:1, 4:5) more completely than most cinematic-focused competitors

Weaknesses

Never appeared on the Artificial Analysis Video Arena leaderboard - no independent quantitative quality ranking exists

Caps at 1080p with no native audio generation, well behind Kling's native 4K/60fps and Veo's 4K with joint audio-video diffusion

No first-party API for the current model; third-party access via fal.ai is stuck on the older Pika 2.2

10-15 second native clip ceiling (25 seconds via Pikaframes) is short next to Runway's 16 seconds and requires stitching for anything longer

Generation speed (60-90 seconds for a 1080p clip, per third-party testing) is reported, not published - Pika doesn't disclose official latency figures

Credit costs for premium features (Pikascenes, Pikatwists, Pikaformance) can burn through a monthly allowance quickly compared to flat per-second API pricing elsewhere

Related Coverage

FAQ

Is Pika 2.5 free to use?

Yes. The Free plan gives 80 credits per month at 480p with a watermark. Paid plans start at $8/month (Standard, billed yearly) for 700 credits, 1080p, no watermark, and commercial use rights.

How does Pika 2.5 compare to Kling 3.0 or Runway Gen-4.5 on quality?

Pika has never appeared on the Artificial Analysis Video Arena leaderboard where Kling and Runway compete. Third-party comparisons consistently rank Runway highest on physics realism and Kling highest on resolution and multi-shot control, with Pika winning on price and its creative-effects toolkit instead.

Does Pika 2.5 have an API?

Not directly. Pika Labs has no first-party pay-as-you-go API for the 2.5 model. Developers access an older version, Pika 2.2, through fal.ai at $0.04/second (720p) to $0.09/second (1080p).

What is PikaStream?

A separate real-time video product, not part of the core Pika 2.5 model. PikaStream 1.0 generates 480p video at 24 FPS with about 1.5 seconds of latency on a single H100 GPU, built for live video conversations with AI agents rather than producing finished clips.

What are Pikaffects?

A library of 27+ one-click video transformations - inflate, melt, explode, squish, cake-ify, and similar effects - designed for quick, shareable social video edits rather than cinematic realism.

How long can a Pika 2.5 video be?

10-15 seconds natively. Pikaframes can chain generations toward roughly 25 seconds by treating the end of one clip as the starting condition for the next.

Sources