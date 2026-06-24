Kuaishou's Kling 3.0 is the first commercially available AI video model to ship native 4K at 60fps, with multilingual audio, multi-shot storyboarding, and a $0.075/s API.

Overview

Kling 3.0 is Kuaishou's flagship video generation model, released on February 4-5, 2026. It's the first commercially available system to produce native 4K at 60fps - not upscaled, not approximated. Previous leaders topped out at 1080p or required post-processing. That technical leap put Kling 3.0 ahead of Veo 3.1 on raw resolution, and it scored an Elo of 1,251 (without audio) on the Artificial Analysis Video Arena - landing it in the top three globally across text-to-video models.

TL;DR Native 4K at 60fps - the first production model to hit that bar without upscaling

Elo 1,251 (without audio) on Artificial Analysis; $0.075/s API entry price

Kling 3.0 Omni adds multi-shot storyboarding, vector camera paths, and reference-based character persistence

The model family ships in three tiers. Kling 3.0 1080p Pro is the standard text-to-video and image-to-video endpoint. Kling 3.0 Omni 1080p Pro (also called Kling Video O3 or Kling O3) adds reference-to-video, multi-shot storyboarding, vector-based camera path control, and native audio-visual co-generation. An O3 advanced reasoning variant uses chain-of-thought processing to plan scene composition, motion, and lighting before rendering - useful for prompts with complex spatial relationships.

Kuaishou's stated user base reached 60 million creators and 600 million generated videos as of February 2026. That scale matters because it means the training pipeline has seen a wider range of cinematic styles and failure modes than most competitors.

Key Specifications

Specification Details Provider Kuaishou (KlingAI) Model Family Kling Parameters Not disclosed Max Resolution Native 4K (3840x2160) at 60fps Max Clip Duration 15 seconds (up to 6 shots per generation) Audio Support Native multilingual audio (English, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Spanish) Context Window Up to 2,500 character text prompts API Price (Standard) $0.075/s (text-to-video, image-to-video) API Price (Omni Advanced) $0.1125/s (reference-to-video, video editing) Release Date February 4-5, 2026 License Proprietary Open Source No

The credit structure on the consumer side runs 8 credits/second for 1080p without audio and 12 credits/second for 1080p with native audio. Voice control adds 2 credits/second on top.

Benchmark Performance

Kling 3.0 holds a competitive position on the Artificial Analysis Video Arena, which uses blind human votes across identical prompts to rank models. The scores below reflect measurements taken in mid-2026:

Model Elo (No Audio) Elo (With Audio) Native 4K Max Duration Kling 3.0 1080p Pro 1,251 1,104 Yes 15s Kling 3.0 O3 Omni 1,235 1,096 Yes 15s Seedance 2.0 (ByteDance) ~1,269 - No 8s Veo 3.1 (Google) Competitive High No (upscaled) 8s

Seedance 2.0 from ByteDance holds the top Elo score in the no-audio category as of mid-2026. The gap between Kling 3.0 and Seedance is narrow - roughly 18 Elo points - and can flip depending on prompt type. Where Kling 3.0 consistently beats is structured multi-shot work and resolution fidelity for detail-heavy shots. For cinematic color grading and film-look motion blur, Veo 3.1 still has an edge. Neither gap is large enough to be decisive for most production workflows; the choice usually comes down to pricing and API integration fit.

The O3 variant's slightly lower Elo (1,235 vs 1,251) likely reflects the additional complexity introduced by reference-based generation, where the model is balancing character consistency against prompt fidelity.

A Kling 3.0 text-to-video generation sample showing the model's output quality and style. Source: atlascloud.ai

Key Capabilities

Native 4K and Motion Quality

Kling 3.0 renders at 3840x2160 natively - not via upscaling. This shows up most visibly in detail-heavy content: fabric textures, skin detail, text in frame (useful for e-commerce), and architectural elements. At 60fps, fast motion sequences don't exhibit the judder artifacts that plagued earlier models running at 24fps. The frame rate choice is configurable; 24fps and 30fps remain available for cinema-style output.

Multi-Shot Storyboarding (Omni Only)

The Omni variant lets you define up to 6 individual shots within a single 15-second generation. Each shot can specify duration, subject, action, camera angle, and framing independently. The model handles transitions automatically and maintains character identity across cuts - including shot-reverse-shot dialogue patterns. This goes notably beyond single-clip generation. A complete scene with establishing shot, close-up, and reaction cut can come out of one API call.

Motion Brush and Camera Control

Motion Brush lets you paint directional motion vectors onto specific regions of a static image - up to 6 separate elements per frame. Each brush stroke sets direction, speed, and arc. This is separate from the vector-based camera path control in the Omni tier, which handles dolly, tracking, and crane movements via structured path inputs rather than freeform painting.

Multilingual Audio

Native audio supports English, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, and Spanish, with multiple dialects and accents per language. Lip-sync is frame-accurate in the Omni tier. Audio is co-generated with the video in a single pass rather than dubbed in post, which is the key architectural difference from models that bolt audio on afterward.

Kling Video O3 (Omni) output showing the advanced reference-based generation capabilities. Source: atlascloud.ai

Pricing and Availability

Kling 3.0 is accessible via the KlingAI consumer platform at klingai.com and through the developer API.

Consumer Plans:

Plan Monthly Price Credits/Month Resolution Free $0 66 credits/day (expire 24h) 720p, watermarked Standard $10/mo ($6.60 annual) 660 1080p Pro $37/mo ($24.42 annual) 3,000 1080p Premier $92/mo ($60.72 annual) 8,000 1080p Ultra $180/mo (no annual) 26,000 1080p

The first billing period often comes in at a discount (the Standard plan is frequently listed at $6.99 for month one). Credits don't roll over between billing months, but separately purchased add-on credit packs stay valid for two years.

API Pricing:

Standard text-to-video and image-to-video: $0.075/second

Omni reference-to-video and video editing: $0.1125/second (50% premium over standard)

(50% premium over standard) Voice control add-on: approximately 2 credits/second on top of base generation

At $0.075/second, a 10-second clip costs $0.75 via API. For comparison, Veo 3.1 runs $0.40/second for 1080p standard on Vertex AI. Kling is substantially cheaper at the standard tier. The gap narrows when using Omni's advanced modes.

The API is available through the KlingAI Open Platform with standard REST endpoints supporting both text-to-video and image-to-video task submission, plus asynchronous job handling for longer generations.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Strengths

First production model at native 4K/60fps - genuinely higher resolution than competitors

Multi-shot storyboarding in a single API call - significant workflow advantage for narrative content

Competitive API pricing at $0.075/s vs $0.40/s for Veo 3.1

Motion Brush and vector camera path controls are the most granular in the class

Frame-accurate multilingual lip-sync across five languages with dialect support

Chain-of-thought pre-planning in O3 variant reduces spatial inconsistencies in complex prompts

Weaknesses

Seedance 2.0 edges it on Elo in the no-audio category (18 points), suggesting audio-visual coherence is tighter there

Omni advanced modes cost 50% more per second - the pricing advantage shrinks quickly

15-second maximum clip duration requires stitching for anything longer than a short scene

Consumer credit system doesn't roll over monthly - unused credits are lost at billing cycle

No annual option on the Ultra tier; high-volume studios pay a per-month premium

Regional content policy variations can affect what's generatable depending on access region

Related Coverage

FAQ

Is Kling 3.0 free to use?

Yes. The free plan gives 66 credits per day (resets every 24 hours), limited to 720p with watermarks. Paid plans start at $10/month for 1080p access without watermarks.

What is the difference between Kling 3.0 and Kling O3?

Kling O3 (also called Kling 3.0 Omni) adds reference-to-video, multi-shot storyboarding, vector camera paths, and native audio-visual co-generation. Standard Kling 3.0 handles text-to-video and image-to-video at $0.075/s. O3 advanced modes cost $0.1125/s.

Does Kling 3.0 support 4K video?

Yes. Kling 3.0 produces native 4K at 3840x2160 resolution and 60fps - not upscaled. This is currently the highest native resolution among production AI video models.

How long can Kling 3.0 videos be?

Up to 15 seconds per generation, with up to 6 distinct shots within that clip using the Omni storyboarding mode. Longer sequences require stitching multiple generations together.

What languages does Kling 3.0 audio support?

English, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, and Spanish, with multiple dialects and accents supported within each language. Lip-sync is frame-accurate in the O3/Omni tier.

How does Kling 3.0 rank against competitors?

Kling 3.0 1080p Pro scores Elo 1,251 (without audio) on Artificial Analysis, placing it in the top three globally. Seedance 2.0 from ByteDance leads with around 1,269. Kling's edge over Veo 3.1 is primarily on resolution and multi-shot structure; Veo leads on cinematic color grading.

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