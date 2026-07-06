Grok 4.1 Fast is xAI's agent-optimized model with a 2M-token context window, #1 ranking on tau-bench Telecom, and one of the lowest input prices among frontier-adjacent APIs at $0.20/M tokens.

Grok 4.1 Fast launched on November 19, 2025, as xAI's dedicated agent model - not a cheaper flagship, but a purpose-built system for tool-calling and long-horizon workflows. Where the Grok 4 family pushes reasoning depth, 4.1 Fast pushes execution speed and function reliability over many sequential turns.

TL;DR Tool-calling specialist: #1 on tau-bench Telecom (100%) and Berkeley Function Calling v4 (72%) at launch

2M-token context window at $0.20/M input - one of the cheapest frontier-adjacent APIs as of mid-2025

Ships with two modes - reasoning and non-reasoning - plus an integrated Agent Tools API for web search, code execution, and MCP

The model improves on its predecessor, Grok 4 Fast, in three measurable ways: roughly 3x reduction in hallucination rate, better tool-call accuracy, and parallel tool invocation across turns. Its training highlights agentic reinforcement learning over standard instruction-following, which shows in the benchmark profile - strong on tool-use tasks, softer on pure knowledge retrieval. xAI released it with the Agent Tools API, a server-side infrastructure layer that removes the need to manage sandboxes, API keys, or retrieval pipelines on the developer side.

Within the Grok family, 4.1 Fast slots below the flagship Grok 4.3 on raw intelligence but well above it on throughput and well below it on cost. The two models serve different use cases: 4.3 is for reasoning-heavy analysis; 4.1 Fast is for pipelines that run many tool calls per minute and need reliable function parsing across long context chains.

Key Specifications

Specification Details Provider xAI Model Family Grok Parameters Not disclosed Context Window 2 million tokens Input Price $0.20/M tokens Output Price $0.50/M tokens Cached Input $0.05/M tokens (75% off) Batch Pricing $0.10/$0.25 per M tokens Release Date November 19, 2025 Knowledge Cutoff November 2025 API Model IDs grok-4-1-fast-reasoning , grok-4-1-fast-non-reasoning Open Source No License Proprietary

The 2M-token context window is the same ceiling as Grok 4.20, xAI's prior flagship. Cached input at $0.05/M makes repeated-prompt workflows - customer support, template-heavy pipelines - highly cheap at scale.

Benchmark Performance

xAI's announced benchmarks on release focused on agentic tool-use rather than general knowledge:

Benchmark Grok 4.1 Fast Grok 4 Competitor Notes tau-bench Telecom 100% Lower (not disclosed) Beats Claude Sonnet 4.5, GPT-5.1 Berkeley Function Calling v4 72% Not listed #1 at launch among tracked models Long-Context Processing (2M) 67% 22% 3x improvement over predecessor Chatbot Arena ELO (non-reasoning) ~1465 ~1440 (Grok 4.1 full) Beats Claude Opus 4, GPT-4.5 Reasoning & Logic (BenchLM index) 82.9/100 (#10) N/A - Multimodal index (BenchLM) 86.1/100 (#10) N/A -

The tau-bench Telecom result is the headline number: the benchmark simulates multi-turn customer support workflows with real tool integrations, and 4.1 Fast hit the ceiling. That said, tau-bench Telecom is a narrow domain, and the model's broader benchmark coverage is thinner than the flagship Grok line. Third-party trackers note the model ranks #36 for coding and #28 for knowledge on their indices, which is competent but not distinctive.

The non-reasoning Chatbot Arena ELO of ~1465 is standout because it beats the full-reasoning configuration of several older flagship models - the fast path outperforms competitors' slow path on user preference.

Grok 4.1 Fast is built for high-throughput agent pipelines rather than deep single-query reasoning. Source: unsplash.com

Independent reviews flag a consistent pattern: 4.1 Fast is strong when "executing agentic tasks that were meticulously planned by larger models." Used as an executor in a planner-executor pipeline, it performs above its price. Used as the sole reasoning engine on complex analytical tasks, it falls short of the flagship Grok 4.3 and Anthropic's Claude lineup.

Key Capabilities

The Agent Tools API is the most commercially significant part of the 4.1 Fast launch. It runs completely on xAI's infrastructure, giving developers server-side access to five tool types without managing their own sandboxes or retrieval systems:

Web search - general internet retrieval

- general internet retrieval X search - live social data from X (Twitter)

- live social data from X (Twitter) Python code execution - secure sandboxed Python for data analysis and simulation

- secure sandboxed Python for data analysis and simulation File search - document retrieval with citations from uploaded collections

- document retrieval with citations from uploaded collections MCP integration - connects Grok agents to third-party or custom enterprise systems via the Model Context Protocol

The Python import is straightforward: from xai_sdk.tools import code_execution, web_search, x_search, collections_search, mcp . Grok decides when and how to invoke tools, including parallel calls across a single turn. For use cases that need the function calling benchmarks to actually matter in production - customer support bots, finance automation, research pipelines - this bundled tooling reduces setup time substantially.

Reasoning and Non-Reasoning Modes

The model ships in two API variants. The reasoning variant ( grok-4-1-fast-reasoning ) enables chain-of-thought for complex multi-step problems. The non-reasoning variant ( grok-4-1-fast-non-reasoning ) skips thinking tokens completely and returns near-instant responses at lower latency. The non-reasoning mode benchmarks at ~80 tokens/second and ~2 seconds time-to-first-token for average-length queries.

Both modes support multimodal input (text and images), structured outputs, and implicit caching. Temperature range is 0-2.

Long-Context Reliability

The jump from 22% to 67% in long-context processing accuracy over Grok 4 Fast is xAI's internal measurement, not a standard third-party benchmark, so treat it as directional rather than precise. The improvement aligns with what independent testers report: 4.1 Fast holds context coherence better over very long chains. For teams building RAG-heavy pipelines or processing large codebases in context, the cost-efficiency leaderboard shows 4.1 Fast as a strong option when cost-per-token matters.

Grok 4.1 Fast shows strong performance in agentic benchmarks while ranking more modestly in pure knowledge tasks. Source: unsplash.com

Pricing and Availability

Grok 4.1 Fast is available through the xAI API at api.x.ai. Standard pricing:

Tier Input Output Standard $0.20/M tokens $0.50/M tokens Cached input $0.05/M tokens - Batch API $0.10/M tokens $0.25/M tokens

At $0.20/M input it sits well below Anthropic's Claude Haiku 4.5 ($1.00/M) and significantly below the flagship Grok 4.3 ($1.25/M). For budget-conscious teams, the batch API at $0.10/M input makes large offline workloads - document classification, annotation pipelines, dataset processing - very affordable. Batch requests process asynchronously within 24 hours and don't count against per-minute rate limits.

Free Credits

xAI provides $25 in free credits at sign-up. Developers can also enroll in the data-sharing program (Settings > Data Sharing in the xAI console) for an additional $150/month in recurring credits, totaling $175 the first month. The data-sharing opt-in is permanent - once enabled, it cannot be reversed - and allows xAI to use API interactions for model training. Teams handling proprietary data should keep this disabled.

Note: Grok 4.1 Fast was marked deprecated on May 15, 2026, with a retirement date of August 15, 2026, on Oracle Cloud's hosted deployment. The model remains available through the native xAI API at api.x.ai. Teams on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure need to migrate before August 2026.

For context on the agentic AI benchmarks leaderboard, 4.1 Fast competes most directly with fast-inference models like Gemini Flash variants and Claude Haiku, not with flagship reasoning models.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Strengths

#1 on tau-bench Telecom and Berkeley Function Calling v4 at launch - the agentic tool-calling case is truly strong

2M-token context window at the lowest price tier among xAI models

Integrated Agent Tools API removes sandbox management overhead

Cached input at $0.05/M makes high-frequency same-context pipelines very cheap

Two operating modes give developers direct control over latency vs. quality trade-off

Parallel tool invocation across turns reduces round-trip latency in multi-step workflows

Weaknesses

Not a general-purpose frontier model - coding (#36), knowledge (#28), and instruction-following (#38) rankings are modest

Deprecated on Oracle Cloud as of May 2026; users on OCI must migrate by August 2026

Data-sharing opt-in for free credits is irreversible - sensitive workloads should avoid it

Long-context improvement claims (22% to 67%) come from xAI's internal metrics, not standardized benchmarks

Hallucination improvements are described as "~3x" with no published verification methodology

Related Coverage

FAQ

What is Grok 4.1 Fast best for?

Multi-turn agentic workflows that require reliable tool-calling: customer support automation, research pipelines with web search, and finance workflows. It ranked #1 on tau-bench Telecom and Berkeley Function Calling v4 at launch, but scores more modestly on pure coding and knowledge benchmarks.

How does Grok 4.1 Fast compare to Grok 4.3?

Grok 4.3 ($1.25/M input) is the flagship for reasoning-heavy tasks and raw intelligence. Grok 4.1 Fast ($0.20/M input) is 6x cheaper and optimized for fast, reliable tool execution. Use 4.3 for analysis; use 4.1 Fast for execution pipelines.

Is Grok 4.1 Fast still available?

Yes, through the xAI API at api.x.ai. It was deprecated on Oracle Cloud's hosted service (retirement August 15, 2026) but remains active on xAI's native API.

xAI's server-side tool infrastructure bundled with Grok 4.1 Fast. It provides web search, X search, Python code execution, file retrieval, and MCP integration - all running on xAI infrastructure, no external sandboxes required.

How much does the data-sharing free credit program pay?

$150/month in recurring API credits via the xAI data-sharing program, plus $25 at sign-up (totaling $175 in the first month). The trade-off is permanent consent for xAI to use your API interactions for model training.

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