Switching from ChatGPT to Claude

A practical guide to switching from ChatGPT Plus to Claude Pro in 2026, covering Opus 4.7's 1M context window, the new $100 ChatGPT Pro tier, voice mode on both platforms, and the June 15 agent billing split.

TL;DR Both base plans cost $20/month, but OpenAI added a $100 ChatGPT Pro tier in April 2026 - now Anthropic and OpenAI have matching tiers at $20, $100, and $200

You can transfer your ChatGPT memory to Claude in under a minute using Claude's import tool - now free for all users

Claude Pro's usage limits (~45 messages per 5-hour window) are tighter than ChatGPT Plus's 160 messages per 3 hours

Both platforms now have voice mode, though ChatGPT's Advanced Voice is more mature

Starting June 15, Anthropic splits Claude subscriptions into interactive and programmatic credit pools - know this before you migrate automated workflows

Why People Are Switching

The reasons people leave ChatGPT for Claude tend to cluster around a few specifics.

Claude Opus 4.7 handles longer documents better. Its 1 million-token context window (now standard, no longer a beta feature) is eight times wider than ChatGPT's 128K. For people working with long research papers, large codebases, or sprawling document collections, that gap is the whole argument.

Claude also writes better long-form content. Reports, document drafts, and multi-step analysis hold together more consistently across a lengthy conversation. Claude Pro includes Claude Code, a terminal-based coding agent that handles multi-file edits and bug fixes. ChatGPT's Codex covers similar ground, but Claude Code has become a default for developers who run complex autonomous tasks.

On the other side, ChatGPT still leads on multimodal breadth. GPT Images 2.0 (launched April 21, replacing DALL-E 3) produces high-resolution images with native reasoning built in. Advanced Voice Mode is more polished than Claude's newly launched beta voice feature. The Custom GPTs marketplace also has no equivalent on Claude. If any of those features are central to your workflow, the trade-off is real.

Feature Comparison

Feature ChatGPT Plus ($20/mo) Claude Pro ($20/mo) Notes Flagship model GPT-5.5 Claude Opus 4.7 GPT-5.5 leads SWE-bench at 88.7%; Opus 4.7 at 87.6% Context window 128K tokens 1M tokens (standard) Claude handles far longer documents Message limits 160 per 3 hours ~45 per 5-hour window ChatGPT is more generous Image generation GPT Images 2.0 built-in Not available Major gap for visual workflows Video generation Limited Sora access Not available ChatGPT-only feature Voice mode Advanced Voice (Plus+) Beta - all plans ChatGPT's is more mature; Claude's launched March 2026 Custom agents Custom GPTs + GPT Store Claude Projects Claude lacks a marketplace Code agent Codex Claude Code Both included at $20 Memory Saved + chat history Memory (import supported) Both remember preferences Web search Built-in Built-in Both can search the web File uploads Yes Yes Both handle PDFs, docs, images Google Workspace Via plugins Native integration Claude reads/edits Docs, Gmail Deep research Built-in Available Both offer research workflows MCP support Not available Desktop + Code Claude connects to external tools via MCP Third-party agents Unrestricted Credit pool (June 15) See gotchas section

Transferring Your Data

The biggest worry when switching is losing context. Claude has a dedicated import tool that makes this surprisingly smooth.

Method 1 - Quick Memory Import (Recommended)

Go to claude.com/import-memory In ChatGPT, open Settings, then Personalization, then Manage Memory Copy everything ChatGPT has learned about you Paste it into Claude's import tool

This takes about 60 seconds, according to Tom's Guide. Claude integrates the information into its memory system. The import tool is now available to free Claude users as well as paid subscribers - Anthropic opened it up in February 2026.

One note: imported memories may take up to 24 hours to fully integrate, since Claude processes memory updates in daily cycles rather than in real time.

Method 2 - Summary Transfer

Ask ChatGPT to summarize your preferences, working style, and past projects in a structured format. Then start a new Claude conversation and paste the summary with a note like: "This is my context from another AI assistant. Please add this to your memory."

Method 3 - Full Data Export

Go to ChatGPT Settings, then Data Controls, then Export Data. This produces JSON files of your conversation history, but the format is messy and can take up to 48 hours. It's useful as a backup, but not practical for importing into Claude.

One limitation: Claude's memory focuses on work-related context. It may not retain imported personal details that aren't relevant to your work.

Adjusting Your Workflow

Projects Replace Custom GPTs

ChatGPT's Custom GPTs let you create specialized assistants with custom instructions, knowledge bases, and API connections. Claude's equivalent is Projects.

In a Claude Project, you upload documents, set custom instructions, and every conversation in that project has access to that context. Unlike Custom GPTs, Projects don't support API actions or the GPT Store marketplace. For the most common use case - giving Claude persistent context about your work - Projects do the job well. As of February 2026, Projects are also free on Claude's free tier.

Artifacts Are Unique to Claude

Claude's Artifacts feature creates interactive outputs like code previews, charts, and mini applications directly in the conversation. Each artifact gets persistent storage (up to 20MB) and can connect to external services through MCP. ChatGPT doesn't have an equivalent. If you haven't used this before, it's worth exploring early.

Prompting Differences

Prompts that work on ChatGPT generally transfer to Claude without major changes. Two adjustments help:

Be more explicit about format. Claude follows formatting instructions more literally. If you want bullet points, say so. If you want a specific length, specify it.

Claude follows formatting instructions more literally. If you want bullet points, say so. If you want a specific length, specify it. Use the system prompt. In Claude Projects, the system prompt (called "Project instructions") shapes every conversation. Put your standing preferences there instead of repeating them in each message.

Usage Limits - The Biggest Adjustment

This is where most ChatGPT users feel the switch. Claude Pro provides roughly 45 messages per 5-hour rolling window. ChatGPT Plus gives you 160 messages every 3 hours with GPT-5.5. That difference matters in practice.

OpenAI added a new $100 ChatGPT Pro tier on April 9, 2026, sitting between Plus and the existing $200 plan. Anthropic now has matching tiers at $100 (Max 5x) and $200 (Max 20x). The ladder now looks like this:

Plan Monthly cost Effective capacity Notes ChatGPT Plus $20 160 GPT-5.5 msgs / 3 hrs 3,000 Thinking msgs/week Claude Pro $20 ~45 msgs / 5 hrs Token-based, not strictly message-based ChatGPT Pro $100 5x Plus Codex usage Same model suite as $200 Pro Claude Max 5x $100 ~88K tokens / 5 hrs ~225 messages depending on length ChatGPT Pro $200 $200 Unlimited Instant + Thinking GPT-5.4 Pro exclusive model Claude Max 20x $200 ~220K tokens / 5 hrs ~900 messages depending on length

Claude's limits are token-based, not strictly message-based. Long conversations with large attachments consume more of your allocation per message. A complex Claude Code session can burn through your Pro quota quickly.

If you hit Claude's limits regularly, Max 5x at $100/month (5x Pro capacity) is the upgrade path. There's no option to buy extra messages within the Pro plan.

Known Gotchas

No image generation. Claude can't create images. ChatGPT Plus now includes GPT Images 2.0, which replaced DALL-E 3 on April 21 and creates up to 8 coherent high-resolution images per prompt. If you use image generation regularly, you'll need a separate tool on Claude. Voice mode is more limited on Claude. Both platforms now have voice mode, but they're not equivalent. ChatGPT's Advanced Voice Mode offers sub-second response times, emotion recognition, and Vision-in-Voice (Claude can see through your phone camera while you talk). Claude's voice mode launched in beta in March 2026 for all plans - you can speak and hear responses, but it's not the same real-time conversational experience. Message limits bite mid-conversation. When you hit Claude's limit, it happens during your work, not at a natural stopping point. The 5-hour window resets gradually, so you regain capacity over time rather than all at once. Memory is work-focused. Claude's memory system is designed around professional context. It may not remember casual personal details the way ChatGPT does. No GPT Store equivalent. Claude doesn't have a marketplace of community-built agents. If you rely on specific Custom GPTs from other creators, you'll need to recreate that functionality in Claude Projects. Claude Code shares your message quota. Every agentic turn in Claude Code counts against your Pro message limit. A complex coding task can use up 20 minutes worth of your 5-hour allocation. Conversation exports are limited. Claude doesn't offer the same bulk export that ChatGPT does. You can export individual conversations but not your full history in one go. Opus 4.7 uses a new tokenizer. Claude Opus 4.7 ships with a revised tokenizer that can produce 12-35% more tokens for the same input text compared to earlier models. At the API level, the rate card is unchanged ($5/M input, $25/M output), but your real spend per request can go up. This affects API users more than subscription users, but it's worth knowing if you're comparing costs. Third-party agent billing splits on June 15. Starting June 15, Anthropic separates Claude subscriptions into two credit pools: one for interactive use (Claude.ai chat, Claude Code in the terminal) and one for programmatic use (Claude Agent SDK, third-party apps, claude -p ). Pro gets $20 of monthly agent SDK credit, Max 5x gets $100, Max 20x gets $200. Credits are billed at API rates with no rollover. If you use Claude through a third-party tool like a custom agent framework, your usage will draw from this separate pool once you exhaust the monthly credit.

FAQ

Can I use both ChatGPT and Claude at the same time?

Yes. Many users keep both subscriptions during a transition period. There's no exclusivity requirement on either platform.

Will my ChatGPT prompts work on Claude?

Most prompts transfer directly. Complex system prompts may need minor adjustments since Claude follows formatting instructions more literally than ChatGPT.

Is Claude better for coding?

They're now very close. GPT-5.5 leads SWE-bench Verified at 88.7% as of May 2026; Claude Opus 4.7 is second at 87.6%. Claude Code is included with Pro and handles long autonomous tasks well. Both platforms are strong choices for coding.

Can I get more messages without upgrading to Max?

No. Claude Pro doesn't support purchasing extra messages. Your options are upgrading to Max 5x ($100/month) or waiting for the 5-hour window to reset.

Does Claude support plugins or API integrations?

Not through plugins like ChatGPT. Claude uses MCP (Model Context Protocol) for external integrations, available on Claude Desktop and Claude Code. The ecosystem is smaller than ChatGPT's plugin store, but it's growing.

What happens after June 15 for automated workflows?

If you run automated tasks through Claude using the Agent SDK or third-party tools, those will draw from a new monthly credit pool instead of your main subscription limits. The credit covers $20 (Pro), $100 (Max 5x), or $200 (Max 20x) per month at API rates. Once that pool is exhausted, additional programmatic usage is billed at standard API prices.

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