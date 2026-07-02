How to Write a Business Plan with AI - Step by Step

A practical guide to using AI tools like ChatGPT and Claude to draft a business plan section by section, with prompts you can copy.

Writing a business plan used to take weeks. You'd stare at a blank page, wonder where to begin, and eventually produce something that felt more like a homework assignment than a real pitch document. AI changes that process clearly - not by writing the plan for you, but by handling the scaffolding so you can focus on the parts only you can do.

TL;DR AI tools like ChatGPT and Claude can draft every section of a business plan in hours, not weeks

Specific prompts with real details about your business produce far better output than vague ones

Never trust AI-produced financial projections or market size figures - verify every number yourself before sharing the plan with anyone

The catch is this: AI works best when you already know what you want to say. If you sit down with only a hazy business idea, you'll get a polished-sounding document full of placeholder thinking. This guide walks you through a structured workflow - starting with your own ideas, using AI to build them out, and then editing to make sure every claim is accurate.

No business writing experience needed. No MBA required.

What AI Does Well (and What It Doesn't)

AI is remarkably good at structure. Tell it you're building a sustainable pet food company targeting urban dog owners, and it'll produce an executive summary with the right sections, professional language, and reasonable flow. That draft used to take a consultant and three days. Now it takes ten minutes.

The limits are real, though:

Market data : AI will invent realistic-sounding numbers for your total addressable market. Those numbers may be completely wrong. Always trace statistics back to a primary source.

: AI will invent realistic-sounding numbers for your total addressable market. Those numbers may be completely wrong. Always trace statistics back to a primary source. Local competition : It has no idea who your actual competitors are in your city or region.

: It has no idea who your actual competitors are in your city or region. Financial projections : The spreadsheet logic may look reasonable, but the assumptions underneath it are guesses. Never share AI-produced financial numbers with investors or lenders without rebuilding them yourself.

: The spreadsheet logic may look reasonable, but the assumptions underneath it are guesses. Never share AI-produced financial numbers with investors or lenders without rebuilding them yourself. Your story: Investors fund people as much as plans. The "why" behind your business has to come from you, not from a language model.

Treat AI like a very fast first-draft writer who has read thousands of business plans but has never actually run a business. It knows the genre well; you know the truth.

The 7 Sections of a Business Plan

Most business plans follow a standard structure. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, the core sections are:

Section What it covers Executive Summary One-to-two page overview of the entire plan Company Description What you do, who you are, and why you'll win Market Analysis Industry size, trends, and target customers Products and Services What you're selling and how it's different Marketing and Sales How you'll reach and convert customers Management Team Who's running this and why they're qualified Financial Projections Revenue, expenses, and funding needs

You don't have to write them in order. Most founders find it easier to start with the sections they know best - often Products and Services - and write the Executive Summary last, once everything else is clear.

Before You Open the AI Tool

Spend 30 minutes answering these questions in your own words first. Your prompts will be much more useful if you have real answers to plug in.

What problem does my business solve? Who has this problem? (Not "everyone" - think specifically: "freelance designers in their 30s who...") How does my solution work? Who are my two or three closest competitors? How do I make money? What's the price, and what's the rough margin? What do I need to get started, and around how much will it cost?

Write these down before you open ChatGPT or Claude. You'll use them in nearly every prompt.

The 30 minutes you spend writing down your own answers before using AI will improve every section of the plan. Source: pexels.com

Step by Step: Writing Each Section

Executive Summary

Write this last, but know it'll be read first. It's a one-to-two page overview of everything else. Investors often decide whether to keep reading based on this section alone.

Prompt:

I'm writing a business plan for [describe your business in 2-3 sentences]. My target customers are [specific description]. My main competitors are [name 2-3]. My business model is [how you make money]. Write an executive summary for this business plan. Include: what the business does, the problem it solves, the target market, the key competitive advantage, and what funding I'm looking for. Keep it under 350 words and avoid marketing language.

Edit the output to make sure it sounds like you, not a press release.

Market Analysis

This is where AI is most likely to fabricate. Use it to create structure and talking points, but verify every statistic you plan to keep.

Prompt:

I'm writing the market analysis section of a business plan for [business description]. The industry is [industry name]. My target customer segment is [specific description]. Write a market analysis covering: 1. Industry overview and current trends 2. Target market definition and approximate size (use placeholder numbers I can verify) 3. Customer pain points based on this segment 4. Competitive analysis with 3-4 competitor categories Flag any statistics you're not certain about with [VERIFY THIS].

That last instruction actually works. Models like Claude will flag their own guesses when you explicitly ask them to.

Once you have the draft, replace every placeholder with verified numbers. Free sources include government databases like Census.gov, industry association reports, and market research published by firms like Statista or IBISWorld. For AI-assisted market research more broadly, our data analysis guide covers how to use AI to pull meaning from raw data once you've found it.

Products and Services

This is usually the section founders already know best. AI helps translate what's in your head into clear, structured writing.

Prompt:

I'm writing the products and services section of a business plan. Here's what I sell: [describe your product or service in plain language]. Here's what makes it different from competitors: [your actual differentiators]. My pricing is: [your pricing model, e.g. $50/month subscription, $200 one-time purchase]. Write this section to be clear, specific, and credible to a potential investor. Focus on facts. Avoid hype.

Marketing and Sales Strategy

AI is truly good at brainstorming channels you might not have considered. Give it a detailed customer profile and ask for specifics.

Prompt:

I'm writing the marketing and sales section of a business plan for [business description]. My target customer is: [specific description - age range, location, habits, where they spend time online or offline]. My approximate year-one marketing budget is [amount or range]. Write a marketing and sales strategy that includes: - Top 3 channels to reach this customer (with brief reasoning for each) - Customer acquisition approach - Sales process overview - Key metrics I'll track Be specific and practical, not generic.

For tips on writing better prompts across all kinds of tasks, see our prompt engineering basics guide.

Management Team

Keep this honest. AI can format the section, but every claim needs to be true. If you're a solo founder, say so and explain why your specific background qualifies you.

Prompt:

Write the management team section of a business plan. The founder is [name]. Background: [actual background - prior jobs, education, relevant experience]. [Add any co-founders, advisors, or key hires with their real backgrounds.] Write this to be honest and confident. Don't overstate credentials. If there are skill gaps, briefly acknowledge them and note how I plan to address them.

Financial Projections

Don't use AI to write the financial projections you'll share with investors or lenders.

Financial projections are the one section where AI can create real problems - the numbers look plausible but the assumptions behind them are invented. Source: pexels.com

The numbers will be fabricated, and any experienced investor or banker will see it right away. Use AI to understand what this section needs, then build the actual numbers yourself in a spreadsheet.

Prompt:

I'm building financial projections for a new [type of business]. Don't give me numbers. Instead, explain: - What assumptions I need to define for a 3-year revenue projection - What the key line items are for a monthly burn rate in year one - What a break-even analysis should include for this type of business - What questions an investor is likely to ask about these financials

This gives you a checklist for your own modeling rather than invented figures you can't stand behind.

General-purpose AI like Claude or ChatGPT is great for flexible, custom drafting. But there are also tools built specifically for business plans:

Upmetrics ($7-14/month) - A guided wizard that walks you through each section with templates, plus collaborative editing if you're working with a co-founder. Good starting point for teams.

LivePlan ($15-20/month) - One of the longer-standing tools in this space, with solid financial modeling templates. Better if you already have your numbers and need help with structure and narrative.

PrometAI ($39-199/month) - Higher cost, but it includes real market research integration, which helps address the weakest point in AI-drafted plans: the data. Worth it if you're building for investors or bank financing.

For most beginners, starting with Claude or ChatGPT's free tiers is the right move. Use a dedicated tool once you're ready to produce a polished version.

Before You Share It with Anyone

Run through this checklist before your plan goes to any investor, bank, or partner:

Verify every statistic. Search for the original source of each market size number. If AI made it up, there won't be a primary source. Google your competitors. Make sure the competitive analysis reflects who actually exists in your market, not a generic industry description. Read it aloud. AI writing often sounds polished but slightly off. Reading aloud catches phrases that nobody actually says in conversation. Cut the filler. Business plans are already long documents. Remove any sentence that doesn't add information. Make your financial assumptions explicit. Write down the logic behind each projection. Investors will ask, and "the AI said so" is not a valid answer.

A good plan you wrote with AI help is far more convincing than a perfect-looking plan full of numbers you can't explain.

FAQ

Can AI write a complete business plan for me?

AI can draft every section, but the output will be generic and the data will be unreliable. You still need to provide the core ideas, verify all facts, and edit heavily for your specific situation before sharing the plan with anyone.

How long does it take to write a business plan with AI?

With AI drafting the structure, most people can produce a solid first version in 4-8 hours. A polished, investor-ready plan with verified data normally takes 2-3 focused days.

Will investors know I used AI to help write my plan?

They'll know if you leave the output unedited. Generic AI text is recognizable, and unverifiable market statistics are an immediate red flag. Heavily edited, personalized plans with real data pass without issue.

What's the best AI tool for a complete beginner?

Start with Claude or ChatGPT (both free tiers work for drafting). Use the prompts in this guide section by section. Only consider a paid dedicated tool once you have a first draft and want to refine it further.

Is using AI to write a business plan ethical?

Using AI for drafting is no different from using a template or hiring a ghostwriter. The ideas, judgment, and accountability are still yours. Make sure every claim in the plan is something you can personally stand behind.

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