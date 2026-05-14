How to Use AI for Note-Taking: A Beginner's Guide

Most of us take notes we never look at again. We scribble during meetings, highlight passages in articles, copy URLs into documents - and then those notes sit in a folder, doing nothing, until we delete them in a panic when storage runs low.

TL;DR AI can transcribe your meetings, auto-organize your notes, and answer questions about everything you've ever saved

This guide covers five free or low-cost tools and five concrete steps to build a note-taking system that actually works

No technical setup required - you can start today with tools you may already pay for

AI doesn't just help you take notes faster. It changes what notes are for. Instead of a static archive you'll never search, your notes become something you can have a conversation with. Ask "what did we decide about the budget in March?" and get an answer with a link back to the original document. That's the shift this guide covers.

Why Your Current System Probably Isn't Working

The classic problem isn't a lack of notes - it's that retrieval is broken. You can't remember which folder something lives in, you don't know what keywords you used, and keyword search only works if you already know what you're looking for.

AI fixes retrieval. It reads your notes semantically, not just literally, so it can surface the budget discussion even if your notes say "we landed on the Q3 number" rather than the word "budget."

The second problem is that most people take notes in the moment and never process them. AI can create a clean summary of a messy transcript, pull out action items, and connect the new note to other things you've written on the same topic.

You don't need to use all of these. Pick one and go deep before adding more.

Tool Best for Free tier What AI does Otter.ai Meeting transcription 300 min/month Real-time transcription, summaries, action items Notion AI All-in-one workspace Trial access Q&A over your workspace, write, summarize Mem Auto-organized personal notes Limited free Smart tags, surface related notes, chat with notes OneNote + Copilot Microsoft 365 users Included in M365 Summarize pages, create task lists, chat with notes Obsidian + plugins Power users, local storage Free (app) Local AI via plugins, runs without sending data online

A note on Obsidian: the app itself is free, and there are plugins that connect to AI models, but setting them up takes more steps than the others. If you're comfortable with software and want everything stored on your own computer, it's worth exploring. For everyone else, start with one of the first four.

Step 1: Capture Meetings Without Lifting a Pen

The single fastest win in AI note-taking is letting a tool transcribe your meetings so you can actually pay attention.

Getting started with Otter.ai

Otter works by joining your Zoom, Google Meet, or Microsoft Teams calls automatically. You connect your calendar, and Otter's meeting agent joins every call and starts recording. When the meeting ends, you get a transcript plus a short summary with action items and key decisions.

The free plan gives you 300 minutes of transcription per month - enough for roughly ten one-hour meetings. Sessions are capped at 30 minutes per recording on the free tier, which is a real limitation for longer calls, but it's enough to see how well the tool works for you before committing to a paid plan.

You already have everything you need to stop losing meeting decisions. The tool just has to be there before the call ends.

One practical tip: tell your meeting participants that you're recording and that AI is creating a transcript. In most places this is legally required, and it's the right thing to do regardless.

What the transcript gives you

The raw transcript alone is useful - it's fully searchable. But the summary is where the time savings show up. Instead of scanning 45 minutes of dialogue to remember what was decided, you get a bullet list. Action items are pulled out and assigned to names if the speaker was identified.

Otter also does slide capture: if someone shares their screen in Zoom or Meet, Otter grabs screenshots of the slides and inserts them next to the relevant portion of the transcript.

Step 2: Turn Your Existing Notes into a Searchable Knowledge Base

If you already use Notion or Microsoft OneNote, you probably don't need a new app. You need to turn on the AI features you're already paying for.

Notion AI - Ask Notion

Notion's Business plan ($20 per user per month, billed annually) includes a feature called Ask Notion. You open a search bar, type a question in plain English, and get an answer with links back to the original pages.

Ask it "what are our current pricing tiers?" and it searches every page in your workspace - including connected Google Drive files and Slack messages if you've set up those integrations. Every answer links back to its source, so you can verify what it found.

The plan also includes AI Meeting Notes, which works like Otter inside Notion: it transcribes calls, summarizes key points, and saves everything directly to a Notion page.

If you're on a Free or Plus plan, you get trial access to AI features, but the full set requires Business. For teams already using Notion for project management, upgrading is usually worth it.

Notion AI lets you query your entire workspace in plain English, with answers linked back to the original pages. Source: notion.com

Copilot in OneNote

If your organization uses Microsoft 365, you very likely already have Copilot in OneNote, since it's included with M365 Business licenses. The core features are: summarize any page or section, produce a task list from notes, and chat with your notebook.

The April 2026 update added a Copilot Notebooks feature that lets you capture audio, photos, and typed notes in a single session on mobile. Copilot then turns the mixed capture into a structured page with insights. This is particularly useful for people who take notes in meetings on their phone.

To access it, open any OneNote page and look for the Copilot icon in the ribbon. If you don't see it, check with your IT admin - it may need to be enabled for your organization.

Step 3: Let AI Organize Your Notes Automatically

The least-loved part of note-taking is organization. Deciding which folder something belongs in, adding tags, linking related notes - it's tedious and most people skip it, which is why their notes become unsearchable.

Mem was built specifically to remove this step. Every note you create is analyzed automatically and tagged by the AI based on content, context, and semantic meaning. A note about a job interview might get tagged with the company name, the role, the month, and themes like "negotiation" or "culture fit" - without you doing anything.

The Heads Up feature surfaces related notes while you work. If you're writing a new note about a client, Mem shows a panel with older notes that mention that client. You don't need to remember to look for them.

For understanding more about how AI memory and context windows work, the AI Memory Explained guide covers the underlying mechanics.

What Mem doesn't do well

Mem requires an internet connection for most features. If you work in places without reliable connectivity, that's a real limitation. Some users also report that the iOS app has been unstable, which matters if mobile is your primary capture device.

The free tier is limited. To get the full auto-organization and Mem Chat features, you need a paid plan. Check the pricing on their website before committing, as it's changed several times since the 2.0 launch.

Step 4: Ask Questions Across Everything You've Saved

This is the part that changes how the whole system feels. Instead of a folder you search, your notes become a knowledge base you can talk to.

All the tools covered above have some version of this. Notion calls it Ask Notion. Mem calls it Mem Chat. Otter lets you search across all your transcripts with a question.

The technique is the same regardless of tool: describe what you remember, not what you tagged it as. "What were the main objections the client had in Q1" works better than searching for "client" or "objections" separately.

For notes that come from web pages and articles, tools like Obsidian can be paired with browser extensions that clip content directly into your vault, where it becomes searchable alongside your own writing.

Tips for better AI search results

A few things that consistently improve results:

Write dates and project names in your notes, even when they seem obvious. AI retrieval is semantic, but specific names help it narrow results.

Use natural language in your queries. "What did we agree about the pricing structure for the enterprise deal last quarter" works better than "pricing enterprise Q1."

If you don't get a useful answer on the first try, rephrase using different words. The same question framed differently can surface different notes.

Step 5: Use AI to Review and Process Your Notes

Taking notes is half the job. Processing them - identifying what matters, connecting ideas, deciding what to act on - is where most people fall short. It's also where AI has the most room to help.

Summarize before you forget

After every meeting or reading session, paste your raw notes into your tool's AI and ask for a summary. Not so you can skip reading it yourself - but to check whether your notes actually captured what mattered. If the AI summary misses something important, that's a signal the raw notes didn't capture it clearly.

Create study aids from your notes

If you're using AI for learning - a course, a book, a new skill - the AI for Learning guide covers specific techniques for using AI to test your understanding. The short version: after taking notes on a topic, ask your AI to create five questions you should be able to answer based on what you've saved. If you can't answer them from memory, your notes aren't doing the job.

Mem surfaces related notes automatically as you write, without any manual linking. Source: mem.ai

Create action item summaries weekly

Pick a day each week and run a prompt across your recent notes: "List all action items and decisions from the past seven days." This takes about 30 seconds and replaces the mental overhead of trying to remember what you committed to across a dozen conversations.

If you use Notion, you can ask the AI to fill a dedicated "This Week's Actions" database automatically from your meeting notes pages.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

Letting AI do all the thinking. AI summaries are useful starting points. They're not finished thinking. If you read only the AI-produced bullet points and never look at your original notes again, you'll miss context and nuance. Use summaries as a map to the full notes, not a replacement for them.

Not reviewing AI transcripts before sharing. Transcription AI is good but not perfect - technical terms, accents, and proper nouns are common failure points. Before forwarding a transcript to a client or colleague, scan it quickly for obvious errors.

Adding too many tools too fast. One note-taking system that you actually use beats three sophisticated systems that you abandon after two weeks. Start with the tool you already pay for. If you use Microsoft 365, turn on Copilot in OneNote this week. If you're in Notion, enable Ask Notion today. Add a new tool only when you've run out of things to try with the one you have.

The notes you never look at aren't a knowledge base - they're just a guilt archive. AI doesn't fix that by adding more features. It fixes it by making retrieval so easy that looking something up takes less effort than trying to remember it.

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