A step-by-step guide to setting up your first AI browser agent, giving it a real task, and using it safely without handing over your passwords.

Type a sentence into a chatbot and it writes you an answer. Type the same sentence into an AI browser agent and it actually goes and does the thing - opens tabs, fills in forms, compares prices, and reports back. That's the whole pitch, and in 2026 it has moved from demo video to something you can install this afternoon.

TL;DR AI browser agents click, type, and navigate websites for you instead of just answering questions about them

Perplexity Comet and Claude for Chrome are the two easiest entry points right now; Chrome's Gemini Auto Browse works if you already pay for Google AI Pro

Takes about 15 minutes to install one and run your first task, no coding required

Keep it away from your password manager and banking tabs until you understand how prompt injection works

What an AI Browser Agent Actually Is

Most people's first AI tool is a chatbot: you ask a question, it answers in text, and that's the end of the interaction. A browser agent is built differently. It's connected to a real browser window, it can see what's on the screen, and it can act on it - clicking buttons, typing into forms, scrolling, opening new tabs, and reading whatever loads.

Ask a chatbot "what's a good hotel near the Berlin conference center under $150 a night" and it gives you a list based on training data that might be a year old. Ask a browser agent the same thing and it opens a booking site, searches live availability, checks the prices itself, and comes back with an answer built from what's actually on the page right now.

The engine behind this is the same large language model technology that powers chatbots. What changed is that the model now gets a loop: look at the page, decide on an action, take it, look again, repeat until the task is done or it needs your input. If you want the deeper mechanics of how models plan multi-step actions like this, our guide to what AI agents are covers the underlying concept.

The Main Options in July 2026

You don't need to evaluate a dozen products to get started. Three options cover most beginners, and each has a different tradeoff.

Perplexity Comet - the easiest starting point

Comet is a full Chromium-based browser with the AI agent built into a sidebar. It's free to download, and the free tier includes a basic assistant, though autonomous multi-step tasks (booking, form-filling across sites) require the $20/month Pro plan. It runs on macOS, Windows, Android, and iOS.

Setup: download it from Perplexity's site, sign in, and set up your profile. From there you can go to Comet's Spaces and Templates section and try a pre-built task like trip planning, or just open the sidebar and type a request in plain English.

Claude for Chrome - if you already use Claude

Anthropic's version isn't a standalone browser - it's an extension for regular Chrome. It's available to Pro, Max, Team, and Enterprise subscribers, and you install it from the Chrome Web Store, sign in with your Claude account, and pin it to your toolbar. You can then open the side panel and ask it to handle a task on the page you're viewing, or hand it a multi-step job and let it work through tabs on its own.

The advantage here is that Claude in Chrome sits alongside your normal Chrome setup rather than replacing your browser, and Anthropic lets admins (or individual users, on personal accounts) restrict which sites it's allowed to touch with an allowlist. For a broader look at where Claude fits versus other assistants, see our Claude vs Gemini comparison.

Chrome with Gemini Auto Browse - if you're already paying for Google AI

Google built agentic browsing directly into Chrome rather than shipping a separate product. Auto Browse lives in a Gemini side panel and can research prices, fill out forms from a PDF, and manage bookings. It's currently limited to AI Pro ($19.99/month) and AI Ultra subscribers in the US, with Pro capped at 20 agent tasks a day.

If you're already on a Google AI subscription for Gemini in Gmail or Docs, this is the lowest-friction way to try a browser agent since there's nothing new to install beyond keeping Chrome updated.

A fourth option worth a two-second mention: OpenAI's ChatGPT Atlas browser existed as a fourth alternative, but OpenAI announced on July 9, 2026 that it's sunsetting Atlas, with the browser scheduled to stop working on August 9, 2026. Agentic browsing features are moving into the regular ChatGPT desktop app and a Chrome extension instead, so if you use ChatGPT, that's where to look rather than downloading Atlas.

For a full side-by-side ranking that includes Dia, Opera Neon, Brave, and enterprise options, our best AI browser agents 2026 roundup goes deeper than this guide needs to.

Browser agents work in the same window you already browse in - you just hand the keyboard over for a task. Source: unsplash.com

Setting Up Your First Task

The steps below use Comet as the example since it has the lowest barrier to entry (free, no existing subscription needed), but the pattern is nearly identical across all three options.

Install and sign in. Download the app or extension, create or log into your account, and let it finish the first-run setup (theme, default browser prompt, permissions). Start with something low-stakes. Don't hand your first task real money or personal accounts. Try research instead: "Find three well-reviewed noise-canceling headphones under $200 and summarize the tradeoffs" is a good first test because there's nothing to lose if it gets something wrong. Watch it work, don't walk away. The agent will narrate or visibly show what it's doing - which tabs it opens, what it clicks. For your first several tasks, stay at the keyboard so you can stop it if it goes somewhere unexpected. Review before it acts on your behalf. Agents built by Anthropic, OpenAI, and Google are all designed to pause and ask for confirmation before anything consequential - a purchase, a post, an email send. Don't approve blind. Read what it's about to do. Scale up gradually. Once you trust how it behaves on research tasks, move to form-filling (job applications, waitlist signups) and eventually more autonomous multi-step jobs like comparison shopping across a handful of sites.

If you're coming from zero AI experience and want the basics of how to phrase requests so the agent understands you clearly, our prompt engineering basics guide applies here too - clear, specific instructions produce far better results than vague ones.

The Safety Part You Shouldn't Skip

There's a tradeoff nobody puts on the box: giving an AI agent the ability to click and type on your behalf also gives anyone who can plant text on a webpage a way to talk to it.

This isn't hypothetical. In March 2026, security researchers at Zenity Labs disclosed a vulnerability in Comet where a booby-trapped Google Calendar invite could hijack the agent into reading local files and stealing 1Password credentials, without the user clicking anything beyond a routine "accept meeting" request. We covered the full attack chain here - it's a good read if you want to understand exactly how these attacks work before trusting an agent with anything sensitive.

The technical term is prompt injection: hidden instructions embedded in a webpage, email, or calendar invite that the AI reads as if they were your commands, because to the model, your typed request and the webpage's text arrive in the same stream of words. Anthropic has published research on defenses, and OpenAI has publicly acknowledged that the risk in its own browser agent is "unlikely to ever be completely eliminated." No vendor claims to have solved this yet.

That doesn't mean don't use these tools. It means use them like you'd hand a set of house keys to a new contractor: fine for supervised work, not something you do on day one for your most sensitive stuff.

Practical rules that actually help:

Keep password managers locked when you're not actively using them, rather than left open in the background

Use your agent's site permission settings (allowlists/blocklists) to keep it off banking, email, and admin panels until you've built up trust

Don't paste sensitive data into a task prompt if you can avoid it

Treat any task involving a calendar invite, an email, or a document from someone else with extra caution - that's the most common injection entry point

Start every new type of task on a throwaway or low-stakes account before trusting it with a real one

An agent with access to your browser inherits whatever access that browser has - scope it accordingly. Source: unsplash.com

When a Browser Agent Isn't the Right Tool

Browser agents are good at tasks that are repetitive, well-defined, and forgiving of an occasional mistake: comparison shopping, gathering research from multiple sources, filling out forms with information you provide, and monitoring pages for changes.

They're a poor fit for anything where a wrong click has a real cost: submitting a job application before you've reviewed the final draft, making a payment without checking the total, or acting on your email inbox unsupervised. For those, keep a human in the loop even after you've gotten comfortable with the tool. If your interest is really in automating recurring workflows rather than one-off browsing tasks, look at no-code AI automation instead, which is built for that use case specifically.

Task type Good fit for a browser agent? Research and comparison across sites Yes Filling out forms with data you supply Yes One-off purchases under close supervision With caution, review before confirming Managing email or calendar unsupervised No, not yet Anything involving stored payment or login credentials No, until you trust the specific tool

FAQ

Do I need to know how to code to use an AI browser agent?

No. Every mainstream option (Comet, Claude for Chrome, Chrome's Auto Browse) is built for plain-English instructions typed into a chat sidebar.

Is it free to try?

Comet has a free tier you can install today. Claude for Chrome requires a paid Claude subscription (Pro or above). Chrome's Auto Browse requires Google AI Pro or Ultra.

Can an AI browser agent see my passwords?

It can see whatever is on screen, including autofilled fields, so it can access saved passwords if your password manager is unlocked while the agent is running. Lock it when not actively using the agent.

What happened to ChatGPT Atlas?

OpenAI announced on July 9, 2026 that it's retiring Atlas, with the browser stopping work on August 9, 2026. Its agentic features are moving into the ChatGPT desktop app and a Chrome extension.

Are browser agents safe to use for online banking?

Not recommended yet. Security researchers have repeatedly found prompt injection flaws in agentic browsers, and vendors themselves say the risk can't be fully eliminated. Keep agents away from banking and other high-stakes accounts for now.

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