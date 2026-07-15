Best AI for Data Analysis - July 2026

MiniMax M3 leads LiveSQLBench among general-purpose models at 40.17%, but purpose-built enterprise agent pipelines from C3 AI and Ant Group now beat every off-the-shelf LLM outright on raw SQL accuracy.

TL;DR Among general-purpose models, MiniMax M3 wrapped in an agent harness now tops LiveSQLBench at 40.17% - and it costs $0.60 per million input tokens, a fraction of any frontier competitor

Purpose-built enterprise pipelines have pulled ahead of raw LLMs entirely: C3 AI's Data Intelligence Agents hit 48.00% on LiveSQLBench and Ant Group's Agentar-Scale-SQL leads BIRD Test at 81.67% - neither is a model you can just call by name

For everyday spreadsheet and CSV work, Claude's new Managed Agents data analyst tool and ChatGPT's Code Interpreter (now running on GPT-5.6) remain the most practical picks over raw SQL benchmarks

The best AI model for data analysis in July 2026 depends on which job you mean by "data analysis." If you're creating SQL against a live database, no single off-the-shelf chat model wins outright anymore - specialized agent pipelines have taken over the top of the leaderboards, with MiniMax M3 as the strongest general-purpose model still in the mix at a LiveSQLBench success rate of 40.17%. If you're uploading a CSV and want a narrative report with charts, Claude's Managed Agents data analyst tool and ChatGPT's Code Interpreter (rebuilt on GPT-5.6) still do that job better than anything wearing a "SQL leaderboard champion" badge. And if you live in Google Sheets, Gemini's April 2026 upgrade to build and edit entire spreadsheets from a prompt is the most mature native integration available.

The headline shift since our last update in March: raw model accuracy on hard SQL benchmarks has stalled in the 35-40% range, while agent-scaffolded systems built by database vendors and AI-native enterprise startups have surged past 48% on the same tests and past 80% on BIRD. That gap is now the most important fact in this category - see our text-to-SQL leaderboard for the deep dive on how agent pipelines outperform zero-shot models.

SQL Generation Rankings

Scores are Success Rate (%) on LiveSQLBench, a contamination-resistant benchmark that adds fresh SQL tasks continuously so models can't simply memorize answers. "Agent" pipeline type means the model runs inside a CLI harness (OpenHands, Claude Code) rather than answering zero-shot.

Rank Model Provider LiveSQLBench Pipeline Price (Input) Verdict 1 MiniMax M3 MiniMax 40.17% Agent (Claude Code) $0.60/M Best score-per-dollar of any general model on this list 2 Claude Opus 4.6 Anthropic 38.00% (35.50% zero-shot) Agent (OpenHands CLI) $5.00/M Former leader; largely superseded by Opus 4.8 for general use 3 Gemini 3.1 Pro Google 36.50% Zero-shot $2.00/M Best raw accuracy without an agent wrapper 4 GPT-5.5 OpenAI 33.50% Zero-shot (low effort) $5.00/M Solid mid-tier reasoning effort setting 5 Kimi K2.6 Moonshot AI 29.33% Zero-shot $0.95/M Competitive open-weight option from a smaller lab 6 GLM-5.1 Zhipu AI 29.00% Zero-shot $0.95/M Budget-friendly, close behind Kimi 7 Qwen3.6-Max-Preview Alibaba 26.50% Zero-shot Undisclosed (preview) Trails on SQL despite strength elsewhere 8 Snowflake Arctic-Text2SQL-R1-32B Snowflake 71.83%* Fine-tuned specialist Self-hosted Best self-hosted option if you only need SQL

*Arctic-Text2SQL-R1-32B's score is Execution Accuracy on BIRD Test, a different (and generally easier) benchmark than LiveSQLBench - not directly comparable to the rows above it. See Methodology.

A caveat that matters more than any single row: none of the newest frontier flagships - Claude Opus 4.8, GPT-5.6 Sol, and Gemini 3.5 Pro - have a submitted LiveSQLBench score as of this update. Contamination-resistant benchmarks require manual submission and independent evaluation runs, and that process lags new model releases by weeks to months. Treat this table as "best of what's been measured," not "best of what exists."

SQL generation benchmarks test whether AI-written queries return correct results on real databases - not just syntactically valid SQL. Source: pexels.com

Enterprise Agent Pipelines Are Now Beating Every Raw Model

This is the biggest change since our March update. On both LiveSQLBench and BIRD, the top spots no longer belong to a chat model you can call by name - they belong to purpose-built agent pipelines from database and enterprise AI vendors:

C3 AI's Data Intelligence Agents claimed the LiveSQLBench top spot at 48.00%, ahead of every general-purpose model, using what the company describes as careful agent architecture with execution-based feedback, validation, and iterative debugging rather than any benchmark-specific trick.

claimed the LiveSQLBench top spot at 48.00%, ahead of every general-purpose model, using what the company describes as careful agent architecture with execution-based feedback, validation, and iterative debugging rather than any benchmark-specific trick. Ant Group's Agentar-Scale-SQL leads BIRD Test at 81.67% (74.90% Dev) using an "orchestrated test-time scaling" approach that combines reinforcement-learning-enhanced reasoning, a SQL Fixer/Reviser loop, and tournament selection across multiple candidate queries. The 32B backbone model and full pipeline are open-sourced on Hugging Face.

leads BIRD Test at 81.67% (74.90% Dev) using an "orchestrated test-time scaling" approach that combines reinforcement-learning-enhanced reasoning, a SQL Fixer/Reviser loop, and tournament selection across multiple candidate queries. The 32B backbone model and full pipeline are open-sourced on Hugging Face. Genloop , an enterprise data-analyst startup, self-reported a 68.15% LiveSQLBench score in a June 2026 press release - notably higher than the figures we could verify on the public leaderboard itself. Treat vendor press-release benchmarks like this one with more skepticism than peer-reviewed or leaderboard-verified numbers; it didn't appear among the top submissions when we pulled the live leaderboard for this update.

, an enterprise data-analyst startup, self-reported a 68.15% LiveSQLBench score in a June 2026 press release - notably higher than the figures we could verify on the public leaderboard itself. Treat vendor press-release benchmarks like this one with more skepticism than peer-reviewed or leaderboard-verified numbers; it didn't appear among the top submissions when we pulled the live leaderboard for this update. Google's own Gemini-SQL2, built on Gemini 3.1 Pro with a schema-grounding technique that exactly communicates table definitions and foreign-key relationships, reportedly reached 80.04% on BIRD - though it doesn't appear in the top 10 of the official BIRD leaderboard we pulled for this update either, suggesting it may be an internal or narrower-scope evaluation.

The pattern across all four: schema linking, execution-based self-correction, and multi-candidate voting add 10-40 points over a raw model call. None of these are things you can subscribe to as a general chatbot - they're vertical products built for one job. If your use case really is "generate correct SQL against our production schema, all day, every day," evaluating one of these pipelines is now more likely to make a difference than swapping which frontier LLM sits behind your existing tool.

Agent pipelines that wrap a base model in schema linking, execution feedback, and multi-candidate voting now beat every zero-shot frontier model on SQL benchmarks. Source: pexels.com

Detailed Analysis

MiniMax M3 - Best Value Among General Models

MiniMax M3, released June 1, 2026, is an open-weight model with a genuine 1M-token context window and native multimodal input. Wrapped in the Claude Code CLI harness, it posts a 40.17% LiveSQLBench success rate - the best score of any model you can actually pick up and use today, ahead of every proprietary competitor on this list.

At $0.60 per million input tokens and $2.40 output, it costs roughly an eighth of what Claude Opus or GPT-5.5 charge for input, while beating both on this specific benchmark. The tradeoff is that its lead depends on the CLI agent scaffold doing real work - schema exploration, retries, and self-correction - so raw API calls without that harness will likely score lower. For teams already running an agentic coding tool, that's a minor integration cost; for teams wanting a single API call with no orchestration, it's a bigger one.

Claude Opus 4.8 - The General-Purpose Recommendation

Claude Opus 4.8 launched May 28, 2026 and is Anthropic's current flagship, leading the Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index and scoring 69.2% on SWE-bench Pro. It hasn't been independently submitted to LiveSQLBench as of this update, so it can't claim the SQL crown outright - but it remains our overall pick for data analysis work because of what surrounds the model rather than the raw SQL number.

Anthropic's Claude Managed Agents platform, in public beta since April 8, 2026, ships a purpose-built data analyst agent recipe: a hosted, sandboxed environment preloaded with pandas and plotly that ingests a CSV and produces a self-contained HTML report with narrative text, three or more interactive charts, and a recommendations section - without the developer managing the agent loop themselves. That's a meaningfully more finished product than the "beta" code execution tool we described in March, and it runs on Claude's current model lineup, including Claude Sonnet 5, which became the new default Pro/Team model on June 30, 2026 at $3/$15 per million tokens (introductory pricing of $2/$10 through August 31).

For teams that need the best raw accuracy on unfamiliar, complex schemas, Opus 4.8's 1M-token context window still matters most - you can paste an entire schema, sample data, and documentation into a single prompt rather than summarizing it down.

Gemini 3.1 Pro - Still the Sheets-Native Choice

Gemini 3.1 Pro posts the best zero-shot LiveSQLBench score of any general model at 36.50%, without needing an agent harness. On BIRD-CRITIC, a harder sub-benchmark that layers in debugging and data-reasoning tasks, it scores a comparatively weak 32.5% - complex joins, subqueries, and schema inference remain consistent failure points.

Where Gemini pulls ahead is inside Google Sheets. An April 2026 update lets Gemini build and edit entire spreadsheets end-to-end from a single prompt - "build a P&L dashboard from my historic incidents and rate cards" - handling formulas, pivot tables, and charts in one pass rather than one cell at a time. That builds on the 70.48% SpreadsheetBench score we reported in March, which Google has not updated with a newer figure since. Pricing stays at $2/$12 per million tokens under 200K tokens, doubling above that threshold.

A newer Gemini 3.5 Pro is scheduled for general availability around July 17, 2026, after Google delayed it to close gaps in mathematical reasoning found during enterprise testing - a category that matters directly for structured data work. No verified data-analysis benchmarks exist for it yet; expect an update here once real numbers land.

Snowflake Arctic-Text2SQL - The Self-Hosted Specialist, Now With a Faster Successor

Snowflake's Arctic-Text2SQL-R1 family remains the strongest argument for going specialist instead of general-purpose. The 32B variant's 71.83% BIRD execution accuracy, the 14B's 70.04%, and the 7B's 68.47% all still beat general LLMs many times their size, and all three remain open-weight and self-hostable, removing per-query API costs entirely. We cover the full family, its training approach, and availability in a dedicated model card.

Snowflake has since shipped two successor generations. Arctic-Text2SQL-R1.5, tuned specifically for Snowflake SQL, reached roughly 45% single-turn execution accuracy on Snowflake's internal "Text-to-SQL HARD" benchmark, edging out Claude Sonnet 4.5's 44% on the same test. Arctic-Text2SQL-R2, announced in late May 2026, claims to beat every frontier LLM Snowflake tested - including Gemini 3.1 Pro and Claude Opus 4.7 - on that same internal benchmark while being 30 to 150 times smaller. We couldn't independently verify a precise R2 percentage from a public, comparable source, so treat that claim as vendor-reported until third-party numbers surface.

Spreadsheet and CSV Analysis Comparison

Feature ChatGPT (GPT-5.6 / Code Interpreter) Claude (Managed Agents) Gemini 3.1 Pro (Sheets) Max file upload ~50 MB Session-based, no fixed cap Via Sheets (no hard limit) Code execution Python sandbox Python sandbox (pandas, plotly preinstalled) In-sheet formulas Interactive charts Yes (bar, pie, scatter, line) Yes (plotly, embedded in HTML report) Via Sheets charts Output persistence Session-scoped Auto-saved to session outputs Native to the sheet Statistical analysis Full (pandas, scikit-learn) Full (pandas + custom) Via Sheets functions Best for Quick exploration, ad-hoc visualization End-to-end narrative reports at scale Sheets-native, non-technical teams

Claude's shift from a beta "code execution tool" to a hosted Managed Agents recipe closes most of the practical gap with ChatGPT's more mature sandbox. The meaningful difference now is workflow: ChatGPT is built for interactive, conversational exploration inside the chat window, while Claude's Managed Agents approach is built for repeatable, production-scheduled report generation. Pick based on whether a human or a pipeline is the primary consumer of the output.

AI data visualization has shifted from basic bar charts to interactive dashboards created from natural language descriptions. Source: pexels.com

General-purpose LLMs aren't the only option - several specialized data analysis tools have carved out real niches:

Julius AI connects to Postgres, Snowflake, BigQuery, Supabase, and Google Drive, running statistical tests, regression, and basic forecasting through natural language. Pricing moved since March: the free tier is capped at 15 messages/month (most users burn through that on a single dataset), Pro now runs $45/month ($37/month billed annually, down from the same figure applying to a lower tier before), and a Business plan starts at $375/month - a steep jump aimed at teams, not individuals.

Quadratic remains a spreadsheet-native alternative - SQL, Python, and JavaScript alongside formulas in the same cells, used by more than 200,000 people. Free tier still available.

Databricks Genie was rebuilt substantially: Genie One, announced at the June 2026 Data + AI Summit, expands beyond conversational analytics into an "agentic coworker" with a shared context layer (Genie Ontology) across Slack, Microsoft Teams, and mobile. In Databricks' own testing, Genie answered 84.5% of questions correctly on the first attempt versus 52.4% for the strongest general-purpose coding agent it compared against - a vendor benchmark, so weigh it accordingly, but directionally consistent with the broader trend of specialized pipelines beating general models on their home turf.

These tools make the most sense when analysis runs repeatedly against the same connected data sources - they handle authentication, scheduling, and governance that a standalone chatbot session can't.

Methodology

Rankings draw on three benchmark families, each measuring something different:

LiveSQLBench tests fresh SQL problems on continuously updated datasets, making training-data contamination close to impossible. It now ships three tiers - Base-Lite (270 tasks), Base-Full v1 (600 tasks), and Large-v1 (480 tasks, added March 2026, with schemas around 1,000 columns each) - and reports both zero-shot "Model Base" scores and agent-harness-wrapped scores separately. We used the combined leaderboard's top entries, noting pipeline type per row, since most current top submissions are agent-wrapped rather than zero-shot.

BIRD (BIg Bench for LaRge-scale Database Grounded Text-to-SQL Evaluation) measures Execution Accuracy across 95 real databases. Its Test-split leaderboard is now led by agent pipelines from Ant Group, Sber, Xiaomi, HKUST, Amazon Ads, and Huawei rather than named general-purpose models - none of the top 10 entries we pulled in July 2026 is a plain frontier LLM call. Human performance sits at 92.96%, still roughly 11 points above the current leader.

SpreadsheetBench assesses real-world spreadsheet editing tasks. Google's 70.48% figure for Gemini in Sheets, reported in March 2026, hasn't been updated with a newer independently verified number since, despite Gemini's April 2026 feature upgrade.

A structural caveat worth repeating from our last update: agent-scaffolded systems consistently beat raw model calls, and that gap has widened, not narrowed, since March. When assessing for production use, the scaffolding - schema linking, execution feedback, candidate voting - now matters more than which base model sits underneath it.

Historical Progression

Mid 2024 - GPT-4 and Claude 3.5 Sonnet established the first wave of reliable AI data analysis, with ChatGPT's Code Interpreter setting the standard for spreadsheet workflows.

Early 2025 - Gemini 2.5 Pro introduced native Google Sheets integration with the =AI() function. Agent-scaffolded BIRD scores crossed 75%.

Mid 2025 - Snowflake released Arctic-Text2SQL-R1, proving small specialized models could beat general-purpose LLMs on SQL generation.

March 2026 - Claude Opus 4.6 led LiveSQLBench at 36.4% among general models. Gemini hit 70.48% on SpreadsheetBench. Arctic-Text2SQL-R1-32B hit 71.83% on BIRD.

April-May 2026 - Anthropic's Claude Managed Agents (data analyst agent recipe) and MiniMax M3 shipped. Snowflake's Arctic-Text2SQL-R1.5 and R2 both claimed wins over frontier LLMs on internal benchmarks. C3 AI's Data Intelligence Agents took the LiveSQLBench top spot at 48.00%.

June-July 2026 - Ant Group open-sourced Agentar-Scale-SQL after leading BIRD Test at 81.67% for over two months. Claude Sonnet 5 became Anthropic's new default model. GPT-5.6 (Sol/Terra/Luna) reached general availability. Enterprise agent pipelines now sit well ahead of every general-purpose model on both major SQL benchmarks.

The trend from March has accelerated rather than reversed: data analysis keeps fracturing into sub-capabilities where different systems dominate, and increasingly those systems aren't general chat models at all. The practical question for most teams is no longer just "which model," but "does this job need a general model with a good context window, or a narrow pipeline built to do exactly this one thing very well."

FAQ

What's the best free AI for data analysis?

Gemini in Google Sheets is free for Workspace users and still leads SpreadsheetBench at 70.48%. For self-hosted SQL, Snowflake's open-weight Arctic-Text2SQL-R1-7B remains free to run.

Can AI replace a data analyst?

Not yet, and the gap widened in one sense: general-purpose models plateaued around 35-40% on LiveSQLBench this year, while only narrow, purpose-built pipelines cleared 48%+. None handle ambiguous business logic unsupervised.

Is Claude or ChatGPT better for spreadsheets?

ChatGPT's Code Interpreter (on GPT-5.6) remains best for fast, conversational exploration. Claude's Managed Agents data analyst agent is now the stronger pick for repeatable, scheduled report generation with persistent outputs.

Why do agent pipelines now beat frontier LLMs on SQL?

Schema linking, execution-based self-correction, and multi-candidate voting add 10-40 accuracy points over a single zero-shot model call. C3 AI, Ant Group, and Google have all published pipelines that beat their own underlying base models substantially.

How accurate is AI-produced SQL?

It varies widely by evaluation. Agent pipelines built for the task now clear 70-80% Execution Accuracy on BIRD Test; general-purpose models without that scaffolding normally score 25-40% on the harder, contamination-resistant LiveSQLBench. Always review AI-produced SQL before running it against production data.

How often do data analysis rankings change?

Fast. Since March 2026, the top of both major SQL leaderboards changed hands at least three times, and the category of "who's winning" shifted from named LLMs to purpose-built agent pipelines. Check lastVerified on this page and the text-to-SQL leaderboard before committing a model or pipeline to production.

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